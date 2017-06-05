Cops shoot at suspect during fiery pursuit in Jersey City, sources say
Shots were fired by police during the multi-mile pursuit that began in Greenville and ended in front of a motel in the Heights, multiple police sources and witnesses said. Police were pursuing a car down Tonnelle Avenue when gunfire broke out near the Carlton Avenue intersection, sources said.
