Cops investigate another daytime shooting, crash
Jersey City police are investigating a daytime shooting in a Greenville neighborhood, less than 24 hours after two men were shot near a city park. Shots rang out on Van Nostrand Avenue near Rutgers Avenue at about 10 a.m. yesterday.
