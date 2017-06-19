Class of 2018 3-Star Safety Zamir Mickens Commits To Rutgers Football
This is not a flashback, but yet another commitment for the Rutgers football program, its fifth in four days and seventh in less than two weeks. On Saturday, it was first reported by The Chop Nation of 247 Sports that Zamir Mickens, a 3-star safety from St. Peters Prep, pledged to the program.
