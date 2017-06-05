Canal history comes alive at Waterloo Village
STANHOPE – Waterloo Village's transportation heritage will again come alive at the 11th annual Waterloo Canal Day Festival on June 24 , sponsored by the Canal Society of New Jersey and the NJDEP Division of Parks and Forestry. The Canal Society will offer similar Canal Days two Saturdays a month through the summer and into the fall, on July 8 and 22, August 5 and 26, September 9 and 23, and October 14 and 28. All of these special days will feature musical entertainment, tours of village buildings, boat rides, and merchandise sales, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Canal Society volunteers will be on hand to talk about the area's history and offer hands-on activities.
