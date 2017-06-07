California man arrested on drug charges in Hudson County
California man arrested on drug charges in Hudson County Law-enforcement officers found $47,000 in cash and $20,000 in drugs, the prosecutor says. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sE8yAc Robert Castillo, 38, of Chula Vista, Calif., was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Thursday by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Narcotics Task Force, said the prosecutor, Esther Suarez.
