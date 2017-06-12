Brothers sentenced for separate fatal shootings in 2014
JERSEY CITY -- A Jersey City man and his brother were each sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday after both pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter in separate homicides. Sammy Mixson, 31, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was convicted of killing Darren "Reese" Talington, 25, of Jersey City, outside the now-closed A-Plus Deli near the Grove Street PATH Station on April 26, 2014.
