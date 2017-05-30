Bronx man gets 10 years for shooting son of Jersey City firefighter in head
JERSEY CITY -- A Bronx man was sentenced to 10 years in prison today for shooting a firefighter's son in the head during a robbery in 2015, nearly killing him and leaving him disabled and suffering. "Seeing our child laying in a hospital bed fighting for his life with a bullet in his brain was almost more than we could take," said Connie Bolger, the mother of Matt Bolger, now 21, at the sentencing of Nicholas Angel Mercado, 25. The mother's letter to the judge was read by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Zuppa as she and her husband, Firefighter John Bolger, stood beside the prosecutor in court.
