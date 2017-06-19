Bright skies and hopes at North Bergen High School graduation
JERSEY CITY - More than 500 students in scarlet mortarboards and gowns began a new phase of their lives at the North Bergen High School graduation ceremony in North Hudson Park today. North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco told the parents of the grads to be proud of themselves because the day means they have raised their children well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May '17
|Caution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC