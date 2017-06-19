Bright skies and hopes at North Berge...

Bright skies and hopes at North Bergen High School graduation

JERSEY CITY - More than 500 students in scarlet mortarboards and gowns began a new phase of their lives at the North Bergen High School graduation ceremony in North Hudson Park today. North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco told the parents of the grads to be proud of themselves because the day means they have raised their children well.

