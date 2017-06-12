Bill that would give towns control over jitney buses is OK'd by Assembly

A bill inspired by the death of a Jersey City boy, which would give municipalities more control over jitney bus operators, has been approved by the state Assembly. The legislation, sponsored by Assembly Democrats Nicholas Chiaravalloti, Angela McKnight, John Wisniewski and Valerie Vainieri Huttle, owners of the jitney buses would be required to register the buses with, and receive approval from, each municipality in which they operate.

