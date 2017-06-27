Bayonne's time 'has at last arrived,' report says
In a recent report profiling a couple who moved to Bayonne in 2004, the newspaper said that the city has "long held loads of potential," citing the Light Rail, and number of developable land parcels, but "legal battles, lackluster efforts and economic downturns" have hampered its progress in the past. But the report said there are signs "that Bayonne's time has at last arrived," citing the redevelopment of the Military Ocean Terminal , as well as the many other projects currently being built around the city.
