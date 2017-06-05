Bayonne residents talk candidates, policies on primary election day
BAYONNE -- Despite the drizzly weather, residents continue to make their way to their local polling centers to vote in the gubernatorial primary and 31st District race. While turnout is low -- typical of primary elections -- poll workers are confident that a number of people will make it to the polls after work hours end at 5 p.m. "We still have a lot of people working that still haven't come out yet we'll see more come in at that point," said Will Campbell, the coordinator for the polling center located at the fire house at 58 West Fourth St. In the meantime, the polling center for the city's first ward had just over 30 votes cast as of 11:30 a.m. -- the majority of them registered Democrats, according to Campbell.
