5 plead guilty in botched robbery of Hudson Catholic graduate
The first of five men charged with robbing and shooting a former Hudson Catholic baseball player in the head in 2015 will be sentenced this afternoon. Matthew Bolger was critically injured in a botched robbery near the Liberty State Park light rail station on Oct. 10. Five men were charged in connection with the shooting and have all pleaded guilty to lesser offenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|7 hr
|spud
|22
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|110
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC