3 Hudson County churches unite for service, picnic

Bayonne's Trinity Episcopal Church and Grace Lutheran Church will come together with Jersey City's Trinity Lutheran Church on July 2 for a service to start summer. The 10 a.m. service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church at 141 Broadway in Bayonne.

