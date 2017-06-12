2 claim share of $1.55M Jersey Cash 5...

2 claim share of $1.55M Jersey Cash 5 prize

7 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Joel Nipales of Jersey City and Apoorva Shah of Trenton each won $774,385 after buying a ticket for the March 8 drawing that matched all five numbers, according to state lottery officials. Nipales, who has played the same numbers for three years, bought his lucky ticket an hour before the drawing as he was headed to the theater with his wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

