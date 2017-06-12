2 claim share of $1.55M Jersey Cash 5 prize
Joel Nipales of Jersey City and Apoorva Shah of Trenton each won $774,385 after buying a ticket for the March 8 drawing that matched all five numbers, according to state lottery officials. Nipales, who has played the same numbers for three years, bought his lucky ticket an hour before the drawing as he was headed to the theater with his wife.
