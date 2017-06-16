16th hole at Trump National deemed a golfer's dream
BEDMINSTER - Trump National was one of six New Jersey golf courses that made up the Modern Dream 18, a daylong attempt to play the best 18 holes in the New York metropolitan area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May '17
|Caution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC