14 Kearny teachers laid off as officials blame charter school 'intrusion'
KEARNY - More than a dozen teachers will lose their jobs next year as part of the Board of Education's plan to balance a $2.5 million deficit in its budget. Along with the layoffs, a handful of non-teaching positions vacated through retirements are not expected to be filled, Kearny Superintendent Patricia Blood said.
