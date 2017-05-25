Woman sentenced for fatal 2014 hit-and-run of Army veteran
JERSEY CITY -- There was nothing but sorrow in court today as the mother of a 5-year-old child was sentenced to prison for leaving the scene of a 2014 collision that claimed the life of an Army veteran. Zueika Milian, 25, pressed tissues to her eyes forcefully as she was sentenced to three years in prison for striking Brenda Barrett, 49, with her vehicle on Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City in December 2014 and then fleeing.
