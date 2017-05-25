Woman sentenced for fatal 2014 hit-an...

Woman sentenced for fatal 2014 hit-and-run of Army veteran

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- There was nothing but sorrow in court today as the mother of a 5-year-old child was sentenced to prison for leaving the scene of a 2014 collision that claimed the life of an Army veteran. Zueika Milian, 25, pressed tissues to her eyes forcefully as she was sentenced to three years in prison for striking Brenda Barrett, 49, with her vehicle on Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City in December 2014 and then fleeing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... May 23 Mayo Flores 21
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 4
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) May 8 Happy Hillbilyy 111
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 6 joan 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,304,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC