Will the discrimation suit of a Jersey City teacher stand in court?
Attorneys representing the Board of Education in a discrimination and grade inflation lawsuit brought by a Lincoln High School teacher are seeking to have the case thrown out. Nabil Youseff alleges in his 2014 lawsuit that the district denied him promotions and retaliated against him because he refused to change students' grades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC