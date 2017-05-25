Why Hudson County Plaza flags are flying at half-staff
Peter Zampella is seen in a Jersey Journal photo from the Nov. 5, 1975 edition, after he won a freeholder seat. The flags in front of Hudson County Plaza have been flying at half-staff in tribute Peter Zampella, the former Hudson County freeholder and head of the county Roads Department who died May 4. The flags were also lowered for Police Unity Week, in honor of the law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty, Hudson County spokesman Jim Kennelly said.
