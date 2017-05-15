What do the Kushners own in Jersey City?
Since 2012, Kushner Companies, formerly run by presidential adviser Jared Kushner, has been scooping up properties in Jersey City. So what does the firm own? Kushner Companies' Jersey City properties were all bought in a partnership with KABR Group.
