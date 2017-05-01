Virginia fugitive arrested in Jersey City, cops say

A man wanted in Virginia for money laundering and other offenses was taken into custody Sunday night near the Holland Tunnel, authorities said. Port Authority police arrested Nashon Diamond Utterback, 20, of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, at around 8:30 p.m. after conducting a traffic stop near the Holland Tunnel toll plaza in Jersey City, PAPD spokesman Joe Pentangelo said.

