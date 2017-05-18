Vietnam War Bronze Star recipient lea...

Vietnam War Bronze Star recipient leads Secaucus Memorial Day Parade

18 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY - Flags flew, fire truck sirens blared and veterans waved at the Secaucus Memorial Day Parade today, led by Grand Marshal George Wohlrab, who served with distinction in the 82nd Airborne Division in the Vietnam War. "The real heroes are those that are not here today," said Wohlrab.

