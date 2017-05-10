Veteran charged with loaded handgun after Jersey City traffic stop
A 30-year-old Jersey City man and veteran of United States military was charged with unlawfully possessing a handgun following a motor vehicle stop in Jersey City last week. The gun recovered when Kertonnker A. LaForte was pulled over May 5 was loaded with six bullets and there was a bullet in the chamber, the criminal complaint said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC