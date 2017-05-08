Toll cheat with 54 violations caught on GWB, cops say

FORT LEE -- Another alleged toll cheat has been arrested trying to cross the George Washington Bridge without paying, Port Authority police said. John M. Woodley, 25, of Jersey City, was pulled over after driving a Yukon GMC though an E-ZPass lane to the lower level of the bridge at 12:30 p.m, Port Authority police said in a statement Tuesday.

