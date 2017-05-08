Toll cheat with 54 violations caught on GWB, cops say
FORT LEE -- Another alleged toll cheat has been arrested trying to cross the George Washington Bridge without paying, Port Authority police said. John M. Woodley, 25, of Jersey City, was pulled over after driving a Yukon GMC though an E-ZPass lane to the lower level of the bridge at 12:30 p.m, Port Authority police said in a statement Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Mon
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|2
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC