Teen was shot multiple times in daytime murder, authorities say

JERSEY CITY -- A 19-year-old man who was killed in a daytime shooting on Tuesday afternoon was shot multiple times in the chest, authorities said. Residents on Woodlawn Avenue reported hearing shots fired at about 3:30 p.m. Police arrived at the scene near 95 Woodlawn Ave. and found Rasheed Rayson with multiple gunshot wounds, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement.

