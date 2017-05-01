Teacher who filed discrimination lawsuit suspended on tenure charges
JERSEY CITY - The Lincoln High School teacher who filed a discrimination lawsuit against administrators and the school district has been suspended without pay on tenure charges. In his 2014 lawsuit, Nabil Youssef alleged he was the subject of retaliation after he refused to change the grades of students who were failing his math class so the district would not lose federal funds.
