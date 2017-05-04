Tax hike is only thing keeping gas prices above $2 in N.J., experts say
April showers bring May flowers, but in the case of gas prices, last month's increases are being washed away by a drop in the price of crude oil and wholesale gas. "If not for the gas tax increase , we would be talking about a lot of $1.99's out there," said Tom Kloza, Oil Price Information Service global petroleum analyst.
