Suspects Charged With Murder In Westchester Sales Associate's Death

Two suspects have been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Westchester sales associate at a party in a Manhattan apartment last November, according to the Daily News. James Rackover, 26, of Manhattan, and Lawrence Dilione, 28, of Jersey City, N.J., were indicted Wednesday on murder charges stemming from the death of Joseph "Joey" Comunale, according to the Daily News.

