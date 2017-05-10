Suspects Charged With Murder In Stamford Man's Death At Manhattan Party

Two suspects have been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a Stamford man at a party in a Manhattan apartment last November, according to the New York Daily News. James Rackover, 26, of Manhattan, and Lawrence Dilione, 28, of Jersey City, N.J., were indicted Wednesday on murder charges stemming from the death of Joseph Comunale, according to the New York Daily News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.