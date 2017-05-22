Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure at L...

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure at Liberty State Park

Thousands of people turned out Sunday morning for the 2017 Susan G. Komen North Jersey Race for the Cure races on the Jersey City waterfront. Walkers and runners had picturesque views of the Statue of Liberty and the New York skyline as they made their way through the Hudson River Walkway course in Liberty State Park.

