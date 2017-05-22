Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure at Liberty State Park
Thousands of people turned out Sunday morning for the 2017 Susan G. Komen North Jersey Race for the Cure races on the Jersey City waterfront. Walkers and runners had picturesque views of the Statue of Liberty and the New York skyline as they made their way through the Hudson River Walkway course in Liberty State Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|3 min
|tomin cali
|18
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC