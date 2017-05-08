Student 1st in nation to win scholarship; Bank honored | Journal Entries

Student 1st in nation to win scholars...

Snyder High School sophomore Maria Pineda of jersey City is the first Boys & Girls Club member in the nation to receive a scholarship to attend the Global Youth Summit for the Future of Medicine at Brandeis University at the end of June. Pineda had to write an essay to be admitted into the program and to receive the scholarship.

