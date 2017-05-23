String of defeats for man seeking to stop Jersey City tower construction

A Maryland man's hopes of halting construction on a Jersey City high-rise and simultaneously ending the Sixth Street Embankment imbroglio are fizzling. An administrative law judge in October booted the man, James Riffin, from participating in the embankment case and a federal judge in December dismissed Riffin's lawsuit that sought to stop work on the 35-story Hudson Exchange West tower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.