St. Anthony High School celebrates it...

St. Anthony High School celebrates its final prom

Saturday May 27

It was a sad spring for St. Anthony High School in Jersey City, following the announcement that the school would close at the end of the year for financial reasons. But that didn't stop the students and faculty from celebrating their school by enjoying one last prom Thursday night at the San Carlo in Lyndhurst.

