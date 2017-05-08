Speeding driver testifies he can't remember fatal Lincoln Tunnel crash
JERSEY CITY -- A Montclair man charged with aggravated manslaughter after a 91-mile-per-hour crash in the Lincoln Tunnel in 2014 testified today that he began feeling ill on the tunnel approach and has no memory of the fatal crash. As the defense presented its case this morning, Louis S. Pine, 42, testified that as he drove to work on Sept.
