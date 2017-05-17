Six Jersey City residents charged in phone scam
Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Chief James Parker of the South Plainfield Police Department said today that six people have been arrested and charged with participating in a telephone scam that netted more than $120,000 from their victims. An investigation determined that the victims were led to believe they owed money to the IRS and would be arrested if they did not make restitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC