Six Jersey City residents charged in phone scam

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Chief James Parker of the South Plainfield Police Department said today that six people have been arrested and charged with participating in a telephone scam that netted more than $120,000 from their victims. An investigation determined that the victims were led to believe they owed money to the IRS and would be arrested if they did not make restitution.

