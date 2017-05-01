Shooting victim dies while driving himself to hospital
Authorities say a shooting victim who tried to drive himself to the hospital was found dead after the car crashed not far from the building. Hudson County prosecutors say 20-year-old Amir Pleasant, of Jersey City, was shot on a city street shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday.
