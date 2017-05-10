Seeking new contract with Jersey City, Suez donates to Fulop campaign
Suez, which manages Jersey City's water system, has contributed to Mayor Steve Fulop's re-election campaign in the lead-up to the city awarding Suez a new contract. (Reena Rose Sibayan JERSEY CITY -- Suez, the company that is currently negotiating a new, multi-year contract to run Jersey City's water system, has sent thousands of dollars in campaign donations Mayor Steve Fulop's way.
