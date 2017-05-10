Seeking new contract with Jersey City...

Seeking new contract with Jersey City, Suez donates to Fulop campaign

Suez, which manages Jersey City's water system, has contributed to Mayor Steve Fulop's re-election campaign in the lead-up to the city awarding Suez a new contract. (Reena Rose Sibayan JERSEY CITY -- Suez, the company that is currently negotiating a new, multi-year contract to run Jersey City's water system, has sent thousands of dollars in campaign donations Mayor Steve Fulop's way.

