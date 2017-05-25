Scam artist who once appeared on 'America's Most Wanted' busted in Hudson
Anthony Quick, 53, who has been pursued and arrested by police departments across the country for years, was recently busted in Hudson County after allegedly bringing his well-traveled scams to Bayonne. On May 6, while in the Stop & Shop parking lot, police say Quick tampered with an 84-year-old woman's car door, rendering it unable to close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|May 23
|Mayo Flores
|21
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC