Religion Notes

SUNDAY JERSEY CITY Male chorus celebration, Faith Temple Baptist Church is celebrating the 29th anniversary of their male choir, 3:30 p.m., Faith Temple Baptist Church, 678 Ocean Ave. 201-332-7435. Sunday Church Service with Holy Communion, followed by fellowship, 11 a.m., St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 85 Wayne St. 201-898-2350.

