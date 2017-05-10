Pair accused of burying body in N.J. indicted on murder charges

OCEANPORT - Three men have been indicted on charges in the November 2016 killing of a Connecticut man whose body was found burned and buried in a ditch behind a floral shop in New Jersey. James Rackover, 26, of New York, and Lawrence Dilione, 28, of Jersey City, were indicted on charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse, in addition to other offenses, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced Wednesday.

