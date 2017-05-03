Osborne: I'm still in; and 4 other Jersey City election tidbits

Jersey City Councilwoman Candice Osborne said she's still leaning toward running for a second term, swatting back rumors she is dropping out of the campaign. Reena Rose Sibayan JERSEY CITY -- Councilwoman Candice Osborne, first elected in May 2013 to represent the Downtown, is swatting back rumors that she's dropping her bid for re-election in November.

