Osborne: I'm still in; and 4 other Jersey City election tidbits
Jersey City Councilwoman Candice Osborne said she's still leaning toward running for a second term, swatting back rumors she is dropping out of the campaign. Reena Rose Sibayan JERSEY CITY -- Councilwoman Candice Osborne, first elected in May 2013 to represent the Downtown, is swatting back rumors that she's dropping her bid for re-election in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC