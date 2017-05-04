North Bergen man faces drug charges after traffic stop at Holland Tunnel
Drugs recovered from a North Bergen man's car after he was stopped by Port Authority police near the Holland Tunnel on May 3, 2017. A North Bergen driver was charged with numerous drug offenses when he was pulled over near the Holland Tunnel for a cracked windshield and driving with his high beams on, Port Authority police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC