No China investor meetings this weekend for Kushner company

Chinese staff wait for investors at a reception desk during an event promoting EB-5 investment in a Kushner Companies development at a hotel in Shanghai, China, Sunday, May 7, 2017. The sister of President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been courting Chinese investors using a much-criticized federal visa program that provides a path toward obtaining green cards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.