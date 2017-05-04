NJEA endorses Chiaravalloti, Zadroga-...

NJEA endorses Chiaravalloti, Zadroga-Hart in Assembly primary

The New Jersey Education Association has endorsed Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti and Kristen Zadroga-Hart for the 31st Legislative District. BAYONNE -- The New Jersey Education Association has endorsed a split ticket of Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti and Kristen Zadroga-Hart in the June primary election.

