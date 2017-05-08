NJCU graduate students fight to keep media arts program alive
JERSEY CITY -- New Jersey City University graduate students who fear their media arts program will be cut by the university marched on campus Thursday and managed to wrangle a meeting with school officials this week to air out their concerns. "We're not customers, we are students," was among the many slogans blasted through a bullhorn and repeated by nearly 50 media arts students and supporters as they marched to a campus building.
