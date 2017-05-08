NJCU graduate students fight to keep ...

NJCU graduate students fight to keep media arts program alive

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- New Jersey City University graduate students who fear their media arts program will be cut by the university marched on campus Thursday and managed to wrangle a meeting with school officials this week to air out their concerns. "We're not customers, we are students," was among the many slogans blasted through a bullhorn and repeated by nearly 50 media arts students and supporters as they marched to a campus building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) 11 hr Happy Hillbilyy 111
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 6 joan 1
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 6 joan 2
News Some officials must be fired for not living in ... Apr 27 Linda matthias 1
News Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi... Apr 25 Jerseycityreeder 1
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC