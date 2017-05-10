NJ family can't have its cake and fly with it, too
A Jersey City family was removed from a JetBlue Flight from Kennedy Airport to Las Vegas earlier this month after a dispute over a birthday cake that was brought on board, according to published reports. Cameron Burke set up a surprise 40th birthday trip for his wife Minta and two children on May 3. The family of four brought a birthday cake onto the plane as part of their carry on luggage and placed it in the overhead compartment, The New York Daily News reported this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|Sat
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC