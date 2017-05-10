NJ family can't have its cake and fly...

NJ family can't have its cake and fly with it, too

A Jersey City family was removed from a JetBlue Flight from Kennedy Airport to Las Vegas earlier this month after a dispute over a birthday cake that was brought on board, according to published reports. Cameron Burke set up a surprise 40th birthday trip for his wife Minta and two children on May 3. The family of four brought a birthday cake onto the plane as part of their carry on luggage and placed it in the overhead compartment, The New York Daily News reported this weekend.

