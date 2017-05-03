New drug charges for Jersey City man with June 1 sentencing date for 3 other crimes

A 35-year-old Jersey City man scheduled to be sentenced June 1 on offenses related to three recent arrests was arrested again on PCP charges. Taylor Stackhouse, of Dwight Street, is charged with possession of one bottle of PCP, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of Snyder High School on Bergen Avenue, and within 500 feet of the Glenn D. Cunningham Public Library, the criminal complaint says.

