N.J. school board member may have violated ethics rules, panel finds
The New Jersey School Ethics Commission has found probable cause that Jersey City school board member Lorenzo Richardson violated state ethics rules when he asked the state commissioner to toss Schools Superintendent Marcia V. Lyles' new contract. The ethics rules bar school board members from taking private action that may compromise their school boards and from representing anyone other than the board in a proceeding involving the school district they serve.
