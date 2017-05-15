N.J. man guilty of child porn charges in federal abuse case
NEWARK -- A jury Monday found a 41-year-old Jersey City man guilty of child pornography charges authorities say stem from his sexual abuse of a child , a crime which has exposed him to a minimum of 25 years in federal prison. Following a two-week trial before U.S. District Judge William H. Walls in Newark and less than three hours of deliberation, the jury found Felix Restitullo guilty of production and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
