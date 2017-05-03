N.J. man found guity of stealing $74K in identity theft case

SOMERVILLE - A Jersey City man was found guilty of identity theft Tuesday in a 2013 case in which he stole more than $74,000 from a Mendham man's bank account, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson announced in a news release on Wednesday. Saeed Cousar, 42, was found guilty of third-degree theft by deception and third-degree identity theft following a six day jury trial in Somerset County Superior Court before Judge Edward M. Coleman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.